New Barcelona starlet produces impressive performance on first outing for Barca Atletic

Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic side has undergone something of a rebuild over the summer, with several of last season’s players have left Barcelona over the last few weeks.

It has meant that a number of new players have been brought in, and one of the most exciting to have joined is Noah Darvich, who has come in from Bundesliga side Freiburg. There are high hopes for the German youth international, and he has started his time at the club in excellent fashion.

As per MD, Darvich produced an impressive performance for Barca Atletic during their 3-0 victory over Lleida Esportiu in Tuesday’s pre-season friendly. The 16-year-old laid on an assist for one of the goals.

Barcelona rate Darvich extremely highly, especially when considering he is already involved with the subsidiary at such a young age. Club officials will hope that he can take his development to the next level during the next few years in Catalonia.