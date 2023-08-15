Liverpool to come after second Real Madrid midfielder after rejection

Liverpool are desperate to continue their recruitment efforts in midfield, after being turned down by Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo. In an ideal world, they would like to bring in a marquee signing from Real Madrid.

It was reported initially that they were keen to revive their interest in Aurelien Tchouameni from last summer, but that idea was swiftly shut down by both player and club.

As per Sport, multiple outlets in England are also linking Liverpool with a move for Fede Valverde too. The Uruguayan has been the subject of speculation previously this summer, but any interest is likely to go the same way as that in Tchouameni.

Even if Jurgen Klopp could pay over the odds for one of Real Madrid’s stacked midfield, he would have to persuade Valverde himself to leave the club, which the Uruguayan has been clear he will not do.

While on paper Los Blancos have one or two surplus starting quality midfielders, Carlo Ancelotti is probably the man most capable of managing that dressing room dynamic, and Real Madrid are keen to hang onto all of them.