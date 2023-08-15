Las Palmas set to re-sign Real Madrid youngster on season long-loan deal

Las Palmas made a solid start to their return to LaLiga, drawing 1-1 at home to Mallorca. They had led that match, so would have been disappointed not to come away with three points.

Still, it was a promising opening to the season for Las Palmas, who have recruited well during the summer transfer window. They are hoping to make further additions before it closes in two weeks’ time, and they are eyeing up a move for a familiar face.

Marvin Park spent last season on loan at Las Palmas, and according to Diario AS, he will return for this campaign too. The operation is said to be 95% done, with Real Madrid allowing the 23-year-old to go out on loan again.

Park will reinforce Las Palmas’ options at right back, and he can also play further up the pitch as a right winger. He will be a good squad player for head coach Garcia Pimienta, much like he was last season too.