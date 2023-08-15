Joao Felix notifies Barcelona of decision to hold out for move to Catalonia

One of the cases to watch during the final weeks of the transfer window is that of Joao Felix. The Portuguese is unlikely to be in Diego Simeone’s plans at Atletico Madrid this season, and a departure is almost certain.

Felix’s top priority is to join Barcelona, and speculation over a possible move has packed up in recent days. A swap deal involving Ansu Fati has been rumoured, although Atletico have reportedly shot this down.

Following the sales of Ousmane Dembele and Franck Kessie, Barcelona do have some money to spend, some of which could be used on Felix. According to Sport, the Portuguese has told the reigning LaLiga champions that he will hold out for a move until the final days of the transfer window.

The problem is whether Barcelona can afford to sign Felix this summer. A loan is possible, although Atletico Madrid are most likely to want a transfer, which the Blaugrana are unlikely to be able to afford at this stage.

Despite Diego Simeone holding out an olive branch for Felix, a departure is very likely. However, that may not be the case if the 23-year-old only wants to join Barcelona.