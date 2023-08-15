Ex-Barcelona player blasts Neymar Junior’s move to Al Hilal – “He has thrown in the towel”

On Tuesday, Neymar Junior completed his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Al Hilal. The Brazilian becomes the latest big name to head to Saudi Arabia, following the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

While Al Hilal’s supporters are delighted at the news, not everyone in the world of football is happy. Jonathan Soriano, formerly of Barcelona, previously played for Al Hilal, and he believes that Neymar has made a mistake by going to the Middle East, as per MD.

“Neymar has enough quality to lead a team looking to win the Champions League. I believe that he has thrown in the towel. There is no Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, so he could have led world football along with Mbappe and Haaland. Instead, he has decided to earn more money.”

While Neymar is certainly a coup for Al Hilal, it is certainly a shame that the former Barcelona star has left European football at the age of just 31.