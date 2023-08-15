Cadiz win early relegation battle with strong start at home to Alaves

Cadiz 1-0 Alaves

Cadiz got off to a first win at home in their first game in La Liga for the first time in 46 years, defeating Alaves at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

Taking the lead early on through Fede San Emeterio, who flicked on a Juan Hernandez set piece, the game was tipped in the Yellow Submarine’s favour. The Basque side enjoyed a good spell in the final 15 minutes of the half, with the likes of Andoni Gorosabel, Jon Guridi and Luis Rioja leading their attack.

Cadiz were reasonably comfortable though, and while Roger Marti and Chris Ramos were grinding up front, their most impressive aspect was defensively. Led by an omnipresent Fali, Cadiz repelled each and every Alaves attack, with only a clever header from substitute Kike Garcia coming close to creating a goal for Alaves.

Despite dominating the ball and the play, Alaves managed just 0.25 expected goals. Cadiz Manager Sergio Gonzalez told the media after the game that his side had to enjoy having the ball, but also had to enjoy the game without it, and they did so. Gonzalo Escalante was sent off late on for a dangerously high challenge, which was the main gripe that Sergio will have. Luis Garcia Plaza will have to alter things for their tie with Sevilla next week, while Cadiz head to Barcelona to face the Blaugrana.