Barcelona to meet with club on Wednesday to discuss departure of defender

Barcelona’s pursuit of a right-back is well-documented at this point, but their efforts to trim their squad are very much still ongoing.

On Monday it broke that former Sevilla and Tottenham Hotspur defender Clement Lenglet was close to a move ot Saudi Arabia, with Al Nasser looking to bring the Frenchman in.

He looked as if he would be returning to Spurs at the start of the summer, but with the London side unwilling to meet their €15m valuation of Lenglet, who earns a similar salary and does not want to take wage cut.

There was also interest from Italian sides Juventus and Milan, but that was short-lived when the terms became clear to them. Now Sport say that Barcelona will meet with Al Nasser to hopefully agree terms this time.

🚨 There's a meeting planned with Al Nassr for tomorrow to discuss a deal for Clément Lenglet. @sport pic.twitter.com/iXn0PaPAsC — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 15, 2023

Money is clearly no object for the state-funded Saudi clubs, and it seems unlikely to cause too many problems, but the bigger problem might come from Lenglet himself. It is not yet clear whether he is willing to move to Saudi Arabia, and until he does give the green light, Barcelona will be nervously waiting.

Lenglet appears to have relatively few options remaining in Europe, without one of himself or the club lowering their demands. With Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde, Inigo Martinez, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen all currently at the club, Lenglet is also unlikely to play, making a departure in some form or other the most likely course of action.