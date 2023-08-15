Barcelona offered chance to sign current teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo

Having completed the sales of Ousmane Dembele and Franck Kessie in the last week, Barcelona have money to spent in the transfer market, with just over two weeks to go until the summer window closes.

A new right-back is wanted by Xavi Hernandez, and one more player could also arrive. It won’t be Neymar Junior, who is set to join Al Hilal, but it may well be Joao Felix, who has been heavily linked in the last few weeks.

On top of Felix, Barcelona have also been offered the chance to sign Anderson Talisca, who currently plays for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr. However, the Saudi Arabian side want to offload the Brazilian this summer, as per Sport, in order to continue making big purchases in Europe.

Barcelona are aware of possible moves they could make in the Saudi market, but it would be a big surprise if they were to sign Talisca. He’s hardly a suitable fit, and given their limited resources, other targets should be pursued instead.