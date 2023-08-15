Barcelona defender’s move to Saudi Arabia in doubt as European transfer is prioritised

Having sold Franck Kessie and Ousmane Dembele last week, Barcelona are hoping to make further sales over the next few days, and Clement Lenglet looks destined to be the next departure.

The Frenchman has been close to joining Al-Nassr, according to recent reports. Barcelona have been looking to sell him for much of the summer transfer window, and it has seemed that they will get their wish.

However, Lenglet will take a few days to decide his future, as reported by Marca. He has not rejected the Al-Nassr offer, but he would prefer to remain in Europe, rather than join the growing list of players to make the move to Saudi Arabia.

This will no doubt frustrate Barcelona. They are desperate to sell Lenglet so that they can use the funds towards signing two more players, one being a right-back. Their plans could be on hold until this situation is resolved.