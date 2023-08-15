Atletico Madrid star in talks with Saudi Arabian side, Barcelona move also a possibility

Atletico Madrid are hoping to sign a new defensive midfielder in the final weeks of the transfer window, although any deal is currently on hold until funds are raised in order to submit a sufficient offer.

Yannick Carrasco could allow Atletico to generate a significant amount of money. According to Sacha Tavolieri, the Belgian international is currently in talks with Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab, who have offered him a lucrative contract.

While an agreement between Carrasco and Al-Shabab may be reached, Atletico will be more difficult to deal with. However, the 29-year-old only has one year left on his current contract, so the fee wouldn’t be too high.

The same report states that Barcelona also remain as an option for Carrasco. The Blaugrana were interested in signing him earlier this summer, and they do now have funds available to spend, following the sales of Ousmane Dembele and Franck Kessie.

Diego Simeone is keen to retain Carrasco’s services for this season, so there’s no guarantee that he does leave this summer. However, Atletico Madrid will be acutely aware that they need money to sign a new midfielder.