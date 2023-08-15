Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone opens door to reintegration for Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone has offered a slim and bendy olive branch, but a chance to win his place back

Felix is widely expected to leave Atletico this summer if a suitable destination can be found, and after Felix claimed it would be a ‘a dream’ to sign for Barcelona, has been yet further questioned. Any move would be full of intricacies for Barcelona, but has yet to receive any formal interest.

As Atletico Madrid secured a 3-1 victory over Granada, Felix did not see any game time, but that did not stop the Metropolitano making their feelings towards the Portuguese known.

“I see that the La Liga has started, he is with us, he knows what we need and want, what we are going to demand of him, he has to compete with Memphis, Griezmann, Morata and Correa and if he is better than them, he will play,” he told Diario AS.

While the question was asked of debutants (Caglar Soyuncu and Cesar Azpilicueta) before the above, it felt as if Diego Simeone highlighted exactly what he felt Felix needed to do well.

“Two boys who arrived with humility, wanting to contribute from their place first in the group, to compete to play in the team, they were working very well. We didn’t choose Soyuncu from the start, but he came on the way someone who wants to play has to, with strength in duels and in the air. Cesar is a boy with a lot of desire to help the team, he can do it as a central defender and as a full-back, and he comes to contribute, which is what it is about.”

It seems highly unlikely that Felix will once again be in contention for a starting spot at Atletico, but Simeone may be left without a choice. If Felix does not find an exit in the coming weeeks, he will be back in training until at least January.