Almeria set to complete signing of El Bilal Toure replacement for just €7.5m

Almeria’s transfer business over the last few years has been sublime, and especially when it comes to strikers. They have sold Darwin Nunez, Umar Sadiq and El Bilal Toure for a combined fee of over €80m, which the latter having departed this summer.

As a result of Toure’s sale, Almeria have been in the market for a new striker, and they have settled on Ibrahima Kone, a 24-year-old Malian international who currently plays for Ligue 1 side Lorient.

As per Marca, Kone has landed in Spain ahead of completing his transfer to Almeria, who have agreed an initial fee of €7.5m with Lorient, although a deal could rise to upwards of €9m. The operation should be finalised in the next couple of days.

Almeria’s strike rate for strikers has been outstanding in recent years, and they will certainly hope that Kone keeps up that trend. It remains to be seen whether that is the case.