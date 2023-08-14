WATCH: Memphis Depay thunders in early goal of the season contender for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid look like they are on their way to victory in their first match of the 2022-23 season, and already fans at the Civitas Metropolitano will be wondering if they will see a better goal all season.

Los Colchoneros had been creating chances in the first half, and Alvaro Morata struck in stoppage time, but newly promoted Granada were not lying down. Samu Omorodion converted an excellent assist from Gonzalo Villar for his first ever goal for the senior, marking a memorable debut for the 19-year-old.

With the game finely poised, Memphis Depay was sent on to resolve the match for Diego Simeone, and he did so in spectacular fashion.

MEMPHIS DEPAY, WHAT A GOAL! 🇳🇱🦁 pic.twitter.com/jvCcBbNEBD — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 14, 2023

Just five minutes after coming on, Memphis had been unable to convert a decent chance previously before picking up the ball in space in the middle of the pitch.

That is a ROCKET!! 🚀🚀🚀 What a goal from Memphis 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XAc2yq1Lha — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) August 14, 2023

Needing just two touches, he opened his account for the season with a goal he is unlikely to better all season. If they can get that out of Memphis all season, Atletico will be a force of nature.