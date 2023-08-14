Unregistered Barcelona player unlikely to leave this transfer window

Barcelona are still looking to seal various exits this summer, as they continue to battle against their high wage bill in order to clear space in their salary limit.

It is thought that Xavi Hernandez still wants at least a right-back, if not also a midfielder and a forward to complete his squad this season. In addition, the likes of Clement Lenglet, Sergino Dest and perhaps even Ansu Fati could be on their way out.

With the prospective addition of Joao Cancelo, who can play at both left-back and right-back, there had been some suggestion that they may try to move Marcos Alonso on. He is one of the higher earners in the Catalan capital, and was left unregistered for their opening fixture against Getafe on Sunday night.

Yet Sport say that he will not leave unless a large offer comes in for him. He still enjoys the confidence of Xavi, who also relies on Alonso to cover both at left-back or in central defence if need be.

Alonso has struggled to find his best form since joining Barcelona, although much of his game time has been out of position in central defence. He signed a one-year extension with Barcelona earlier in the year, but at 32, and with those wages, it would be no surprise to see him depart next summer.