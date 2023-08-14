The conditions that must be in place for Barcelona to move for Joao Felix

Barcelona have all but declared an interest in Joao Felix, while the Portuguese forward has only publicly commented once this summer – he wants to join the Blaugrana. However a series of requirements must be fulfilled before he can catch the train north-east to Barcelona.

Following reports late on Sunday night that Barcelona may consider offering Atletico Madrid Ansu Fati in exchange for Felix, Sport have claimed that this is highly unlikely.

Diario AS’ Javier Miguel claims that the reason Barcelona have told Felix that any deal will only occur late on in the transfer window is exactly that, and there seems consensus on the fact that he will only head to Barcelona behind two other players.

🚨 Xavi would only accept the arrival of João Félix if his two priorities come first: a right-back (Foyth/Cancelo) and an attacking midfielder (Bernardo/Lo Celso). That's why the club has conveyed to the player and his agent that the operation cannot be completed until the last… pic.twitter.com/3CcBEBCNKM — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 14, 2023

Xavi Hernandez, who does not consider Felix a priority, first wants a right-back (Joao Cancelo or Juan Foyth) and midfielder (Bernardo Silva or Giovani Lo Celso), before he will consider his arrival.

Meanwhile the club are clear there must be exits before Felix comes in two. That in theory would be one of Fati or Ferran Torres. The former has interest from the Premier League and the Bundesliga, but has so far rejected the chance to leave the club – Barcelona would accept a transfer or the right loan deal.

❗️| Barcelona's coaching staff is not in favor of signing João Félix, at least as of today. The situation is not entirely closed, but he is by no means a priority for Barça, nor is there any advancement towards a swift resolution. [🥇: @MCTorresA, @marca] pic.twitter.com/Wm5qC3lq68 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 14, 2023

Torres is the player that most interests Atletico, in terms of who Barcelona could swap, but he too has turned away any attempts to get him to move on this summer.

All in all, it appears a series of events would have to occur in order for Felix to make it to Barcelona. Given the pace of their transfer window so far, and the apparent lack on interest in the players Barcelona would be willing to sell, it appears as if Felix will likely have to wait at least six months for his ‘dream’ to come true.