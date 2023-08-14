Real Madrid facing financial penalties over television commitments

Real Madrid are just one weekend into the new season, but are already facing fines from La Liga. After failing to fuflil their television commitments, La Liga will have it in their power to sanction Los Blancos at the end of the season.

Part of La Liga’s increased coverage this season is that one player from each side should be made available for a flash interview at half-time, something Los Blancos did not do at San Mames against Athletico on Saturday night. Carlo Ancelotti also failed to appear for his flash interview after the match, and no player was present in the mix zone either, all of which are required by La Liga’s commercial coverage.

However three players (Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal and Rodrygo Goes) and Ancelotti did speak to club media after the match. As per MD, Real Madrid voted against these new rules, which were subsequently passed La Liga, and have taken La Liga to court over them. General Director Jose Angel Sanchez has said that Los Blancos will continue with this stance too.

La Liga are putting plenty of effort into improving the product on offer, and after announcing EA Sports as their partner, are now trying to incentivise clubs to collaborate. Around €130m will be on offer to La Liga and Segunda clubs, with different amounts being dealt out depending on the quality of coverage and access each club allows.