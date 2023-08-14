Ousmane Dembele’s agent demanded Barcelona pay incentives that weren’t reached to renew deal

Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele have parted ways, but it remains clear that there was never a steady relationship between the French winger’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, and the Catalan side.

There have been multiple reports that Director of Football Mateu Alemany and Sissoko did not see eye to eye on a number of occasions, and stories about Sissoko are still leaking out in Barcelona.

As per Sport, Sissoko had requested that Dembele earn the money from a contract incentive that he had not met. Dembele was due a quantity if he played 60% of Barcelona’s games last season, which he did not make. That was one of the conditions for Barcelona to begin talks over a renewal for Dembele.

Sissoko wanted Barcelona to pay out on the clause, allegiing that not making it was the fault of Barcelona. His argument was that Dembele had gotten injured due to the fact that that Barcelona had not provided him with leg-warmers, ahead of his 26th-minute injury against Girona in January. Both Sissoko and Alemany will no doubt be content that they do not have to engage in negotiations for some time.

Dembele, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain last week for €50.4m, was well-liked by Xavi Hernandez and his teammates, but it was not enough to keep him at the club. Reportedly, Barcelona will receive €35.4m from the deal, just over €10m over what they would have received under the original terms of hsi buyout clause. It is believed Dembele was responsible for that.