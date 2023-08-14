Osasuna looking to give star player new contract due to €28m release clause

Osasuna have been cruising into the season on a wave of optimism from following the decision to allow them back into the Europa Conference League, with their qualifying tie coming up next week. There has been relatively little in the way of transfer business so far, but they are looking to tie down one of their biggest assets.

According to Diario de Navarra (via ED), Los Rojillo are looking to sit down with 21-year-old attacking midfielder Aimar Oroz over a new deal. Currently he has a deal until 2026, but after bursting onto the La Liga scene last season, and a strong European under-21 Championship with Spain, they are conscious that other teams are beginning to take notice of him.

As such, Osasuna will sit down with Oroz before long to discuss a new contract, something Oroz is open to as well. They want to increase his release clause and get him on a long-term deal, as they have previously done with the likes of Jon Moncayola and David Garcia.

While perhaps not the most heralded young Spanish talent, Oroz certainly has plenty of it, and is regarded very highly in Pamplona. These days he starts more often than not for Jagoba Arrasate, and it would be no surprise to see him assert himself this season.