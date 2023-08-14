Levante pick up 20-year-old Barcelona left-back

Levante are looking to stabilise the club after missing out on promotion back to La Liga in dramatic fashion last season, with the Granotas selling some of their best assets to sanitise their accounts, now that the parachute payments are gone.

They have brought in a remarkable eight players without spending anything, the latest being Barcelona left-back Alex Valle joining on loan until the end of the season. They do not have an option to buy.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Barcelona and Levante have reached an agreement for the loan of Àlex Valle until June 2024. There's NO buy option. @FCBarcelonaB pic.twitter.com/PQM4YLrtuo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 14, 2023

Valle spent the second half of last season on loan at Andorra, making 7 appearances in Segunda. Valle spent preseason with the first team at Barcelona, and reportedly impressed Xavi Hernandez with his performances. Now he will have the chance to demonstrate it again at Levante, where he will compete for a starting spot with veteran Alex Munoz for a starting berth under Javier Calleja.

With Marcos Alonso out of contract next summer, Valle could earn himself a spot in the first-team at Camp Nou next season should he perform well. It will be a tough ask in Valencia, as Calleja tries to piece together a side without Shkodran Mustafi, Jose Campana, Marc Pubill and Pepelu.