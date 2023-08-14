Jose Bordalas on Xavi Hernandez complaints – ‘It’s a way of justifying that they didn’t win’

Getafe Manager Jose Bordalas has predictably found little common ground with his opposite number Xavi Hernandez, following their 0-0 draw with Barcelona.

Xavi was in the press room first after the match, and was furious with the way the game had been refereed. The Barcelona coach referred to the La Liga product as a ‘disgrace’, and said that he thought that the handball which ruled out a penalty on Ronald Araujo was ‘invented’.

Bordalas told Marca that Xavi was not helping La Liga.

“They are opinions, I don’t think Xavi is doing our league a favour when we assume that it is one of the best in the world. The greatness of football has these things, a small team is capable of taking a point from Barcelona. I do not share [his opinions] and it is a way of justifying, obviously, that they haven’t achieved the three points with a squad, with incredible players. I don’t share it at all. I don’t think they’re doing our League a favor. We have to defend it.”

In terms of Xavi’s criticism of the referee, Bordalas did not see things the same way as Xavi either.

“I do not share them, I do not agree in any way that the referees are blamed, they have shown us many more cards. I do not think it has benefitted us. The most violent play of the game has been by Barcelona and I have nothing more than say. It’s a way of camouflaging the good game of my players. It wouldn’t occur to me to justify a defeat or a draw with the opponent’s play. It’s a lack of respect.”

Certainly for many Bordalas and his sides can be an acquired taste, but ultimately he has managed a point for his side, who have around a tenth of the resources of their opponents. It is not Bordalas’ first rodeo either, and he has been a thorn in the side of every big team during his time in La Liga.