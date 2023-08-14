First of three Real Madrid surgeries to rule out attacking talent for two months

Real Madrid have suffered torrid fortune in the opening week of the season, with two key players going down with serious injuries.

Last Thursday Thibaut Courtois left training in tears, after it was confirmed that he had torn his anterior cruciate ligament. Just two days later, Eder Militao twisted his knee awkwardly at San Mames in their first La Liga clash against Athletic Club, and subsequently it was confirmed that he too would miss most of the season. Both will require surgery for their recoveries.

The prognosis for Arda Guler is much better, fortunately. Carlo Ancelotti spoke on Guler’s injury last week, describing it as a minor problem, and claiming he would be back before too long. Nevertheless he will require surgery on his meniscus in his knee, which Marca say is due to take place today.

Guler had returned from Real Madrid’s preseason tour in order to try and recover from the issue using a conservative treatment. Due to a lack of progress though, Los Blancos have decided that he should go under the knife, and it is predicted by the Madrid daily that he will be out for a minimum of two months.

This is significantly longer that Ancelotti had prefaced, and would rule Guler out until at least mid-October. That would include at least eight matches in La Liga without counting the Champions League group stages, yet to be scheduled, as well as the derby against Atletico Madrid. Guler was not part of Ancelotti’s plans ahead of his move, thus he will not be a major absence to consider for the Italian, nevertheless, his talent suggests he could earn minutes when he does return.