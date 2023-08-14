Drama at Espanyol after Sporting Director charges into dressing following draw

Espanyol have made as many headlines in the last 12 months since they made European football, but not for the right reasons. As they kicked off their campaign in Segunda, looking to return at the first time of asking, they showed little sign of leaving the drama behind.

A goal to the good through Fernando Calero’s first half strike, Espanyol fell off dramatically in the second half away against Albacete. The home side dominated the game and were it not for a strong showing from Fernando Pacheco in goal, would have been level.

In the 93rd-minute though, Alberto Quiles gave them just rewards, making it a disappointing start to life back in Segunda. According to Sport, after the match, Sporting Director Fran Garagarza came into the Espanyol dressing room furious.

He was there to direct his anger at the players for their performances, and it was only Manager Luis Garcia’s intervention that prevented Garagarza from getting even more involved with the playing staff.

Garagaza and Garcia will no doubt be under serious pressure to take Espanyol up, something they have achieved on each of the five occasions they have been relegated previously. Those events on matchday one show just how tense matters are already.