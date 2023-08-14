Barcelona Vice-President flirts with idea of signing Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid

Barcelona continue to be linked with Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, in spite of many obstacles in the way – and from within the club, they are doing little to calm those reports.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has spoken highly of Felix in the past, and with the Portuguese star keen to leave Atletico before the end of the transfer window, has declared his desire to join the Blaugrana.

Asked about Felix ahead of their clash with Getafe on Suinday night, Barcelona Vice-President Rafa Yuste continued to fuel the flames.

“That a player like Joao Felix says he wants to play for Barca is a source of pride. It shows that the club is in a strong position.”

“We are very happy with the team we have. There is room until August 31 to work,” he told Sport.

It has been reported that Barcelona may try to offer Ansu Fati to Atletico in a swap deal as the market reaches its ultimatum, but it is not yet clear if the Barcelona forward would be willing to leave the club. Equally, Xavi Hernandez is thought to have reservations about Felix’s fit at Barcelona. As Barcelona continue to negotiate with Jorge Mendes clients though, his influence may be crucial in making a deal happen.