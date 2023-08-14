Barcelona to miss out on Neymar Junior following Saudi Arabian agreement

Barcelona will not be signing Neymar Junior this summer, despite reportedly reaching an agreement over his salary.

The Blaugrana had seemingly reached a deal for a €12m salary per annum for Neymar late last week, but it required Paris Saint-Germain to agree a mutual termination of his deal.

Yet now the Brazilian will likely make around five times that in Saudi Arabia, where multiple reports say that he will sign a two-year deal with Al Hilal. Fabrizio Romano claims Neymar has already given the green light to the deal, while La Portera de Nunez claims that the chance of him now moving to Barcelona is now less than 10%.

Al Hilal are preparing formal documents to be checked on Monday in order to get Neymar Jr deal done 🚨🔵🇧🇷 #Neymar Player already approved the move, two year contract — lawyers will be on it. Al Hilal already booked medical tests; waiting for Ney’s camp final green light. pic.twitter.com/EH9VZgeodX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2023

L’Equipe, via Marca, claim that PSG will receive around €60m in a fee for Neymar, which is obviously highly preferable to the French side. They say Neymar will earn around €80m per year, while Relevo put that number closer to €100m, and a €90m fee for PSG.

¿Se acuerdan del 100%JESUS de hace dos días? Pues no le doy ya ni el 10% — La portera de Núñez (@porteranunez) August 13, 2023

One person who will not be sad to see Barcelona miss out, is Barcelona Coach Xavi Hernandez. He was reportedly the major element in Can Barca pushing against the signing of his former teammate, reportedly concerned that he could have a negative impact on the dressing room. This gets him out of a potential face-off with President Joan Laporta.