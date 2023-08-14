Barcelona star apologises on Instagram following major mistake during Getafe draw

Barcelona are picking up the pieces of frustrating draw away to Getafe, which saw two red cards for the Blaugrana.

Getafe are notorious for their ability to get under the skin of their opponents under Jose Bordalas, and that is exactly what happened against Barcelona in their 0-0 draw on Sunday night.

Over 25 minutes was added at the end of both halves of football, while Xavi Hernandez was sent off for his complaints on the touchline.

The game took on a different feel though after Raphinha was sent off in the first half. The Brazilian winger was already on a booking in the first half for dissent, but after a coming together with Getafe defender Gaston Silva, struck him with his forearm and earned a straight red card.

On Monday morning, Raphinha took to Instagram to apologise to fans, staff and teammates.

“Well, I would like to come on here and apologise to my teammates, staff, fans and everyone that follows me here on Instagram. I was wrong and it could have cost the team more.. Not the way I wanted to start the season.”

“I am aware and responsible for what happened last night, with mistakes we learn to improve, and without doubt I will improve with my mistakes… A lot of you are hating on me now, but that won’t stop me from giving my best for this shirt, I’m a cule and I will continue to be one of you…”

“I hope to be able to compensate for my mistake in every way possible with and for this badge,” read his statement.

This is not the first time that Raphinha has taken to social media to apologise since joining Barcelona. Last season he was seen on several occasions violently expressing his frustration after being substituted by Xavi Hernandez, which did not go down well with the Blaugrana.

With Ousmane Dembele gone, Raphinha has a golden opportunity to cement his place in the starting XI, but with competition for places high, he will not want to waste too many chances in that fashion.