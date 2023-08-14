Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez to escape extended ban on technicality

Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez looks as if he will escape a potentially lengthy ban for his statements on Sunday night.

Getafe held Barcelona to a 0-0 draw, after which Xavi went on a furious rant, calling La Liga’s product ‘a disgrace’, while referring to a supposed handball by Gavi, which ruled out a penalty for Barcelona, ‘invented’.

He was sent off earlier in the match for his complaints to the fourth official, while Raphinha also saw red for striking Gaston Silva, and is expected to face a two-game ban. Many expected Xavi to face an extra suspension on top of the two games he is due for his red card, but MD believe it will be just two games.

Those matches against Cadiz and Villarreal will not have Xavi on the touchline, but the fact that he spoke in general terms about La Liga, rather than the referee in particular, could help him escape punishment.

Additionally, when he said ‘the handball is invented’, the Catalan daily note that Carlo Ancelotti did not see a suspension for the same comments last season, which should see Xavi free from an extra ban on that precedent.

While consistency is of course the first thing that players, staff and fans ask for, no doubt some at Valencia will feel a little frustrated with that ruling if it does transpire that way. Their captain Jose Gaya was slapped with a four-game ban last season as a result of his criticism of the referee after a game. Gaya’s comments were no different in sentiment or feeling, but are set to be punished far more harshly.

Image via Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images