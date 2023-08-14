Barcelona defender close to Saudi Arabia move

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet may finally be on his way out of the club, according to reports from The Athletic.

The French central defender has been deemed surplus to requirements by Xavi Hernandez and the Blaugrana, with his large salary also motivating them to move him on.

Spending last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, it was thought he would return to London this summer on a permanent deal. Yet with neither Spurs nor Barcelona willing to budge on their demands, that deal has been halted. Lenglet also attracted interest from Serie A in Milan and Juventus, but neither were willing to fit the bill.

As per the latest reporting, Lenglet is now close to a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. Previously the Frenchman had ruled out a move to the Middle East, yet with apparently scarce options, Guillermo Rai claims that Lenglet is now open to a move.

🚨 BREAKING: Clément Lenglet is closing in on a move to Al Nassr. @polballus, @GuillermoRai_ 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/fM9qUytzrq — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 14, 2023

Should Barcelona be able to move Lenglet on, then it would be a relief for the accountants in Catalonia, who would free up valuable space in their salary limit, as they approach the final stages of the transfer window. Xavi is desperate to see a right-back arrive, and Lenglet’s departure could go a way to helping that happen.