Atletico Madrid to debut at Metropolitano in front of record ticket numbers

Atletico Madrid are preparing for their La Liga debut this season with a home tie against newly-promoted Granada to ease them into their season.

They will do so in front of more season ticket holders than ever before. As per Marca, Los Colchoneros have sold 58,623 season tickets, over a 1,000 more on their previous record last season, which hit 57,589.

Atletico predict that they will surpass the 59,000 barrier this season too. In addition to the high numbers overall, the accountants will no doubt be content that all of the VIP boxes are occupied for the season, which will bring in the most money.

Los Rojiblancos have a relatively affordable season ticket structure, starting at €240, but have continued to go from strength to strength since moving to the Metropolitano. There are plans under consideration at the club to increase the capacity from 68,500 to over 70,000 to accommodate the ever-increasing demand for seats at the Metropolitano.