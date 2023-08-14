Atletico Madrid reject Barcelona swap deal for Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid are keen to move Joao Felix on this summer, but not at all costs. Their record signing remains part of their side, but there is relatively little consensus on where he could end up.

Felix has declared his desire to play for Barcelona, and late on Sunday night it was reported that Barcelona had offered a swap deal for Felix, with Ansu Fati heading the other way.

That deal has been rejected by Atletico Madrid. Relevo say that they want to either sell Felix outright, or negotiate a loan deal with an obligation to buy, something they are so far maintaining firm on.

❗️| Atleti wants to sell João Félix, whether directly or on loan with obligation to buy. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto] — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Fati also remains reluctant to leave the club. He is aware of the club’s stance that he is expendable, but would not be interested in a move to Los Rojiblancos. If he does depart, he would only do so in the case of a team offering him an avenue that tempts him.

For Barcelona, in order to sign Felix they must still fulfil a series of requirements before they can consider moving for the mercurial Portuguese talent. While there is a clear interest from the hierarchy at Barcelona in doing a deal, the Sporting Department do not consider him a priority.