Atletico Madrid get star back to competitive action 113 days later

Atletico Madrid are set to return to action at the Civitas Metropolitano on Monday evening, and optimism is abound for Los Colchoneros.

After an impressive second half of the season last year, and a solid summer, there is positivity that Atletico can have a successful season, perhaps putting up a title challenge.

Perhaps the only source of negativity this summer has been the awkward situation fo Joao Felix, who looks set for a departure, but has been included in their squad to face Granada.

Tonight's squad list. João Félix & academy player Kostis have been included.

They do also have Jan Oblak back in the squad though too. The Slovenian star has been absent since late April, suffering a spinal problem that he has finally recovered from. 113 days after, as Marca point out, Diego Simeone will have their first-choice goalkeeper back in action.

While Ivo Grbic has been solid in goal when called upon, those hopes of a successful season likely run through a strong season from Oblak himself. Los Rojiblancos have reinforced at the back this summer, and it looks as if Simeone will try to base his season off a strong defence once again.