Antoine Griezmann goes back to lucky hairstyle for La Liga debut

Atletico Madrid are back in action on Monday night in Madrid, with high hopes that they can have a successful season – and perhaps challenge for the title.

Los Rojiblancos finished last season well after a good second half to the campaign, and with a number of solid recruits, are looking good. While Joao Felix remains a headache for all involved, including the Portuguese, Diego Simeone is working with an otherwise settled side.

To add to the positivity, Jan Oblak has returned to action in preseason, and will, all being well, play his first competitive match since the 23rd of April.

Also working in their favour is Antoine Griezmann. The French forward was by a distance the best outfield player in La Liga last season, and his talent will be crucial to firing them forward.

Griezmann had been sporting a platinum blond in preseason, but the superstitious amongst the Atletico support will be pleased to see that Griezmann has returned to his pink hairstyle for the beginning of the season, with which he had such success last season.