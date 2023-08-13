Xavi unconvinced by Neymar’s Barcelona return

A potential blockbuster Barcelona return for Neymar remains a summer option.

The Brazilian international is rumoured to be keen on rejoining the club he left in 2017 to join Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in a world record transfer.

However, despite varied reports hinting at Neymar being open to the move, little progress has been made on a formal offer for the 31-year-old.

Sergi Roberto has thrown his support behind a possible return with the defender claiming he is in contact with Neymar over a possible move.

The major stumbling block to a comeback could eventually fall on Xavi with the La Blaugrana head coach unconvinced by Neymar’s influence on his dressing room.

As per reports from Marca, Xavi has never expressed huge interest in bringing back his old teammate, and he is concerned by the impact it could have on squad harmony.

The club hierarchy are open to the idea, due to the sponsorship revenue Neymar can bring in, but PSG are less willing to release him for free.