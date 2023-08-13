Xavi rages against Getafe red card decisions

Barcelona boss Xavi was left enraged as their 2023/24 La Liga campaign kicked off with a fiery 0-0 draw away at Getafe.
La Blaugrana travelled to Madrid hoping to end their poor run of league results at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez.
Barcelona have now drawn their last three league games 0-0 at Getafe with the team from the capital emerging as a nemesis for Xavi.
As expected on the night, the contest was a gritty battle from the first whistle, with three red cards issued by the end of the contest.
Brazilian winger Raphinha was sent off for an elbow on Gason Alvarez before the break with Jaime Mata dismissed for repeated fouling.
However, the scrappy nature of the tie continued throughout the closing stages, with Xavi also ordered from the dugout by referee Cesar Soto Grado for complaining against his calls.
Xavi was lost for an explanation at full time and he faces the prospect of another touchline ban.
“I told him (the referee) he was allowing too many fouls. That’s why he sent me off”, as per reports from Marca.
“There’s nothing else to say. I have commented in the past and they ban me for it.
