(WATCH) Raphinha sent off as Barcelona battle at Getafe

Barcelona find themselves facing an uphill task in their 2023/24 La Liga campaign opener at Getafe.

Jose Bordalas has reinjected some of Getafe’s trademark grit back into the team since his return to the Spanish capital in the final weeks of last season.

Getafe are unbeaten at home in league action in the last three seasons against Barcelona with 0-0 draws in the last two home ties.

At half time at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Bordalas’ plan is going perfectly, with the score tied at 0-0, and Barcelona down to ten players.

Straight red! 🟥 Raphinha is sent off for an off-the-ball act and Barça are reduced to ten 👀 pic.twitter.com/hFovMBf8bQ — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) August 13, 2023

Neither side created much in front of goal, in a bruising opening 45 minutes, with debutant Ilkay Gundogan coming in for some rough treatment from the hosts defence.

📸 – Gundogan is having troubles to breath after Damián Suarez places his elbow in Gundogans stomach/chest. pic.twitter.com/nGRB2sUD5I — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) August 13, 2023

Barcelona’s frustrations spilled over just before the break as Raphinha landed a petulant elbow on Gaston Alvarez with the Brazilian winger sent off.

Raphinha was given a red card for elbowing a Getafe player. pic.twitter.com/iK39472ULL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 13, 2023

Reason behind Raphinha red card pic.twitter.com/I9kQUYW08C — @Abass Salam (@ABASSSALAM17) August 13, 2023

The defending champions will need something special to break the deadlock after the restart to avoid starting the season without a win.

