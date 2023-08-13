Two new signings battling it out to make Atletico Madrid debut in LaLiga opener

On Monday, Atletico Madrid will get their LaLiga season underway when they host newly-promoted Granada at the Civitas Metropolitano. Diego Simeone will be hoping that his side can continue their tremendous 2023 form into the new campaign.

However, Cholo is dealing with injury concerns. Nahuel Molina will miss the match, with Marcos Llorente expected to take his place on the right wing. Jose Maria Gimenez is also injured, while Axel Witsel is suspended.

The latter two being out means that there is a spot available in central defence. Mario Hermoso and Stefan Savic will start, and it will be between two new signings as to who gets the other spot: Caglar Soyuncu and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Both players will be desperate to start their first competitive match for Atletico, and Diario AS reports that it is Soyuncu that is best-placed to be selected, with the Turkish international having impressed Simeone during pre-season.

Both Soyuncu and Azpilicueta are very good options for Simeone to choose from, so it is a good headache for the Argentine to have. He will hope that whomever plays can help Atletico Madrid get off to a flying start in LaLiga.