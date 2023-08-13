Sergio Ramos wants Europe stay over USA or Saudi Arabia move

The future of Sergio Ramos should be decided before the end of August.

Ramos is currently a free agent, after leaving Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expired in July, and he is training alone back in Spain.

Despite rumoured offers from clubs across the world, the veteran defender is yet to make a call on his next step, as the transfer window clock ticks down.

The 37-year-old is not subject to the same rules as other players in the window, as he is not contracted to a club, so can join outside of the normal guidelines.

However, as per reports from Marca, his preference is to remain in Europe, as opposed to moving to the USA or Saudi Arabia.

Ramos wants another chance to play in the Champions League, and could receive an offer, if he lowers his wage demands.

The former Real Madrid captain is unlikely to join a team competing for the Champions League title and that could eventually change his stance on moving on from Europe.