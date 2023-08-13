Real Sociedad end transfer interest in Manchester United midfieder

Real Sociedad will not be pursuing their transfer links to Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek.

La Real are on the hunt for midfield reinforcements in the final weeks of the transfer window ahead of a return the Champions League.

Veteran star David Silva has retired after suffering a season ending injury and the Basque side are light in central areas.

Van de Beek was initially highlighted as an option, with United ready to offload the Dutch international, but the situation has now changed.

As per reports from the Manchester Evening News, United have been informed of Real Sociedad’s desire to sign Arsen Zakharyan from Dynamo Moscow, instead of van de Beek.

However, despite the update on van de Beek, there could still be one player swapping the Premier League for the Estadio Anoeta this month, with Arsenal in talks with La Real over a possible loan deal for Kieran Tierney.