Real Betis agree deal to send 30-year-old forward to Saudi Arabia

Real Betis have been very active in the transfer market so far this summer, although head coach Manuel Pellegrini has been frustrated with their inability to replace key players Sergio Canales and Joaquin Sanchez.

Pellegrini is hoping to see this resolved in the final weeks of the transfer window, and another player that Betis could have to replace is Juanmi. The 30-year-old has been in advanced negotiations to sign for Saudi Arabian side Al-Riyadh, and MD have now reported that Betis have agreed a deal for the forward.

Juanmi, who has been unregistered with LaLiga, will join Al-Riyadh on loan for the 2023-24 season, and will become the second Betis player to swap Andalusia for Saudi Arabia, following Alex Collado’s move to Al Akhdoud.

Real Betis may now move to replace Juanmi in their squad, although he did not hold a prominent place under Pellegrini anyway. Still, further additions will be required at Los Verdiblancos.