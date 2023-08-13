Predicted XIs Getafe-Barcelona: Xavi Hernandez not planning to risk key defender in LaLiga opener

Barcelona and Getafe get their LaLiga campaigns underway on Sunday evening at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez, which has not been a happy hunting ground for the former in recent seasons.

Barcelona have failed to win, or even score, in any of their last three matches when facing Getafe away from home, and Xavi Hernandez will hope to put that right on Sunday.

The build-up to the match for Barcelona has revolved around whether they would have certain players registered. They did finally do so with Ilkay Gundogan, although as Sport have predicted, he won’t start against Getafe, with Frenkie De Jong, Pedri and Gavi getting the nod alongside Oriol Romeu.

Andreas Christensen is not expected to be risked by Xavi, with the Danish defender just coming back from an injury picked up during pre-season. Eric Garcia is to replace him in the starting line-up.

During the summer, Jose Bordalas decided to remain as Getafe head coach after guiding them away from relegation last season, and he will hope to start this campaign the way that his side ended the previous one. Star striker Enes Unal is unavailable due to injury, so Jaime Mata is to start, with Juanmi Latasa and Portu on the flanks.

The match in Madrid promises to be a captivating one. Getafe will be determined to frustrate Barcelona, who are looking to start their LaLiga title defence in style, especially with Real Madrid having won on Saturday.