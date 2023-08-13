Paris Saint-Germain quietly hopeful of agreeing new contract with Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has dominated headlines over the summer, as his exit from Paris Saint-Germain has looked extremely likely, with the French champions desperately to sell him before the end of the transfer window.

Mbappe has refused to sign a new contract, and with his current one expiring at the end of the season, he could leave as a free agent next summer.

PSG are desperate for this not to be the case, hence they have transfer-listed him. However, as reported by Diario AS, they have not ruled out the possibility of him signing a new deal, and there is cautious optimism on this part.

Real Madrid have been hoping to sign Mbappe, either this summer or next. However, a renewal would likely mean that he remains at PSG, which would be a similar situation to last year, when the 24-year-old signed a new contract at the French champions against all odds, rejecting Los Blancos in the process.

Mbappe’s situation will be one to watch during the remaining weeks of the transfer window. Real Madrid want their man, but they will be wary of lightning striking twice, in the form of a new PSG contract.