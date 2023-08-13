Paris Saint-Germain hope to tie Kylian Mbappe down to new contract with “guaranteed exit clause”

Having looked almost certain to leave Paris Saint-Germain after being transfer-listed, Kylian Mbappe is now edging towards remaining at the French champions.

PSG had put Mbappe up for sale over his decision to not sign a new contract, as well as excluding him from first team matters. However, the latter has now been reversed, and the 24-year-old could now remain at the club beyond this summer.

According to The Telegraph, PSG are preparing to offer Mbappe a new contract, which would include a “guaranteed exit clause”, meaning that he can leave next summer, most likely for Real Madrid.

It would mean that Real Madrid could not sign Mbappe for free at the end of this season, as well as not being able to buy him now. Club officials will no doubt be annoyed at the situation, as it looked almost certain that one of these two mentioned scenarios would happen.

It will also be a consideration as to how much PSG ask for Mbappe next summer. Real Madrid will be keen to not pay as extortionate amount, but they may have to.