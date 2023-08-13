Neymar Junior to miss out on Barcelona return as Saudi Arabia move edges closer

Over the last couple of weeks, Neymar Junior has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona, six years after he made the move to Paris Saint-Germain, where he has remained to this day.

However, it now appears that the 31-year-old could be set to become the latest big name to make the move to Saudi Arabia, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Al Hilal have tabled a lucrative contract proposal.

EXCLUSIVE: Al Hilal have presented an important proposal to Neymar Jr in the recent hours. Sources describe that as “huge bid” 🚨🔵🇸🇦 #AlHilal Negotiations are underway to reach full agreement — Neymar, tempted by this possibility. Work in progress to part ways with PSG soon. pic.twitter.com/nPEbhiRX9n — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2023

There had been talk that Barcelona would be able to loan Neymar from Saudi Arabia if he ended up there, but according to Santi Ovalle, that will not be the case, which would see any hopes of the Brazilian returning to Catalonia dashed.

🚨 Saudi Arabia will not loan Neymar to Barça! @santiovalle 🇧🇷 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 13, 2023

Xavi Hernandez hasn’t been totally sold on the idea of Neymar returning, with concerns over his effect in the dressing room. It now looks as if the decision will be taken out of his hands anyway, with Barcelona set to miss out on their former player.