La Liga Round Up: Rafa Benitez loses on La Liga return as Real Betis snatch win at Villarreal

Rafa Benitez endured a miserable return to La Liga as Celta Vigo lost their opening game of the campaign at home to Osasuna.

The Galicians opted to bring in veteran coach Benitez over the summer with the 63-year-old boasting one of the most varied CV’s in European football.

However, despite some positive flashes of form in preseason, they were undone in Vigo by a fired up Osasuna team.

Benitez’s charges were on the back foot from the start in this tie, as Ante Budimir hit a post early on, before Ruben Garcia nodded the visitors in front, as Budimir’s towering header came back off the bar.

Osasuna continued to carry the fight to Celta after the restart and Moi Gomez was on hand to slam home the clincher on 75 minutes.

Benítez now finds himself under some early pressure ahead of travelling to Real Sociedad next weekend.

In Sunday’s other early fixture, Real Betis headed to Villarreal, in a clash between La Liga’s two representatives in this season’s Europa League.

Villarreal edged out Los Verdiblancos in the league standings battle in the final weeks of the 2022/23 season, finishing fifth and sixth respectively, but the tables were turned in the opening round of matches in 2023/24.

Despite the hosts dominating the early stages, Real Betis seized their chance, as the returning Ayoze Perez calmly slotted home following Luiz Henrique’s superb run and cross.

That goal opened the tie up after the half time break, and Jorge Cuenca glanced home a deserved equaliser for the hosts, with his first club goal, but Willian Jose had the final say, with an added time winner in Castellon.

Up next for Manuel Pellegrini is a home tie up against Atletico Madrid with Villarreal facing long trip to the Balearic Islands to take on Mallorca.

