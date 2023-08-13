Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid move in doubt as PSG re-integrate forward into first team squad

Kylian Mbappe has looked almost certain to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, having been put up for sale over his decision not to sign a new contract, with his current one expiring in less than 12 months.

This would mean that any interested parties can sign a pre-contract agreement with Mbappe in January, which is something that Real Madrid are very interested to do. However, PSG have been wanting to cash in now instead, so that they don’t lose their star asset for nothing.

As a result of his decision, Mbappe had been excluded from Luis Enrique’s squad for the last couple of weeks, and he missed PSG’s Ligue 1 opener against Lorient on Saturday. He was present at the match, alongside new signing Ousmane Dembele.

However, PSG have now confirmed that Mbappe will be re-integrated into the first team squad, meaning that he will be available for matches going forward.

🚨 BREAKING: Kylian Mbappé has been reintegrated into Paris Saint-Germain first squad. PSG statement: “Following very constructive, positive talks between PSG and Kylian Mbappé before game vs Lorient, the player has been reinstated into first team training squad this morning”. pic.twitter.com/qNUVRGgZbQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2023

This develop could cast doubt on Real Madrid’s chances of signing Mbappe, both now or next summer, especially with recent reports suggest that the 24-year-old could end up signing a new deal before the end of the transfer window.

Real Madrid will no doubt be worried by these developments, and they will surely be wary of Mbappe rejecting them again, much like he did last year.