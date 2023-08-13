Kylian Mbappe to begin playing for Paris Saint-Germain after reaching contract agreement – report

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is no longer in exile, after talks between the two have calmed the situation.

The French giants had made it clear that either Mbappe had to leave the club this summer or renew his deal with the club, but it looks as they have stepped off that ledge, after Mbappe missed the whole of preseason with the first team and their first match against Lorient on Saturday.

As per Jorge Calabres, the two have reached an agreement for the French forward to return to action this week, which includes both training and matches, but will still see him leave the club on a free next summer, as was his original intention.

🚨Mbappé jugará el próximo partido del PSG. Principio de acuerdo con el PSG. Perdonará la prima de fidelidad y saldrá gratis en 2024. — Jorge Calabrés (@JorgeCalabres) August 13, 2023

The genesis of that agreement is that Mbappe has agreed to forego the loyalty bonus money he had agreed to in his previous contract – with various reports placing this fee at between €60-80m for this season.

Mbappe would have legally had to be reintroduced to the squad dynamics after the transfer window, but they were under no obligation to play him either. Equally Mbappe is giving up significant money in order to unblock the situation, although not without benefit.

It will see PSG save many millions in the process, but ultimately allow Mbappe, and in theory Real Madrid, what they want for next summer – for the 24-year-old to be a free agent. As is always the case in negotiations, it is a compromise, and far from an ideal situation for any party. Mbappe loses money, PSG save some money but still lose Mbappe for free, and Real Madrid look as if they will go this season without the star centre-forward many feel they need.