Confirmed: Eder Militao suffers ACL injury, lengthy lay-off expected for Real Madrid defender

Real Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries this week. After Thibaut Courtois ruptured his ACL during training on Wednesday, the same fate has now befallen Eder Militao.

The Brazilian international fell to the ground in agony during the second half of Saturday’s victory over Athletic Club, and he left the pitch in tears after holding his knee. Carlo Ancelotti feared the worst, and Real Madrid have now confirmed that reality.

🚨⚠️ REAL MADRID STATEMENT: After the tests carried out on our player Eder Militão, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/0VFpRyeKuI — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 13, 2023

Real Madrid will now be without Militao for a lengthy period of time, expected to be at least six months. He will undergo surgery in the next few days. It is a bitter blow for Ancelotti, who is now without his starting goalkeeper and one of his first-choice central defenders for the foreseeable future.

It may now be that Real Madrid go into the transfer market to sign a new centre-back. They only have David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez as options in the first team, meaning that they are light in this department.