Celta Vigo icon Hugo Mallo re-united with former head coach in Brazil

Having spent 24 years at Celta Vigo, 14 of which in the first team, Hugo Mallo departed at the end of last season, following the expiration of his contract.

Mallo, who is Celta’s record appearance maker in LaLiga (309), has been a free agent all summer following his departure, although he has now be able to find a new club. He will head to South America to join Brazilian side Internacional, as per MD.

Mallo will link up with a familiar face in Eduardo Coudet, who is head coach at Internacional. The Argentine was in charge at Celta for two years between November 2020 and 2022, and he told of the decision to sign the 32-year-old.

“We needed to find a player and he was free. I know him well, he is a full-back who can also play centre-back. Despite not being very tall he has a good aerial game.”

Mallo will now embark on a new adventure in Brazil, and Celta Vigo will turn their attention to their own season, which gets underway on Sunday against Osasuna.