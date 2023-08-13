Barcelona to receive €50m offer from Premier League side for 20-year-old in the coming days

Following the departures of Franck Kessie and Ousmane Dembele this week, Barcelona’s finances are looking healthier. Despite this, more sales are expected out of Catalonia before the end of the transfer window.

Ansu Fati is one of those that could be on his way out. The 20-year-old wants to remain at Barcelona, but he is prepared to leave if he has no prospect of playing time under Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona will listen to offers for Fati, and according to Sport, they will soon receive one from an unnamed Premier League side, and this bid will reportedly be worth €50m.

It is unclear what Barcelona’s asking price for Fati will be, but whatever money they receive will be pure profit, as the young forward is a La Masia academy graduate.

It would be a shame to see Fati leave Barcelona. He has undoubtedly improved over the last few months, although if he isn’t going to be a starter this season, then it makes sense somewhat to cash in.