Barcelona forced to wear third kit for LaLiga opener after kit clashes with Getafe

Barcelona get their LaLiga title defence underway on Sunday evening, as they make the trip to the Spanish capital of Madrid to take of Getafe, who now have Jose Bordalas as their permanent head coach.

Barcelona will be hoping to get their campaign off to a flyer, although they won’t be able to wear their iconic Blaugrana colours for the match, as the shade of blue clashes with Getafe’s blue home kit.

Also, despite Barcelona’s away top being white, the shorts are blue, which is also clash with Getafe. As a result, Xavi Hernandez’s side will have to wear their third kit, which depicts the Senyera, for the match, as reported by MD.

Barcelona had success wearing the kit, which was introduced in January, during their title-winning season, picking up victories in its debut against Girona, as well as further wins against Elche and Atletico Madrid. They will be hoping for the same against Getafe on Sunday.