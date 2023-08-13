Barcelona finalising deal to send promising left-back prospect on loan for 2023-24 season

Left-back is an area that Barcelona have a number of exciting young players. Alejandro Balde is already the undisputed starter in the first team, and Alex Valle could soon join him to provide competition.

Valle is highly-regarded within Barcelona, and he was prominent during their pre-season schedule. However, he will not stay with the first team, and will instead head out on loan to get regular first team football.

According to Albert Roge, Valle will join Segunda side Levante. Barcelona are currently finalising a season-long loan deal for the 19-year-old, and he is expected to travel to Valencia on Sunday to join his new club.

🚨 Barça is finalising the loan of Álex Valle to Levante. There will be NO buy option. He will travel to Valencia in the next hours for his medical. Xavi wants him to get minutes this season, and share the left-back spot with Balde in 2024. @albert_roge 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/Nt7feue1rm — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 13, 2023

Upon his return to Barcelona next summer, Valle is expected to be included in the first team, depending on how successful his time at Levante is. He would act as competition for Balde, and it would mean that the Blaugrana have two exciting, young left-backs in their side.